IN PICTURES: 27 shows coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre this season

From musicals to family shows, stunning dance to rib-tickling comedy Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has a full line-up to keep theatregoers entertained throughout autumn and beyond.

The sunniest of musicals takes to the stage with Summer Holiday starring Ray Quinn from October 23-27, then a new music and dance extravaganza lands courtesy of Saturday Night Fever, paying homage to the classic John Travolta movie from October 9 to 31.

There’s a celebration of the 80s with Fame the Musical from November 26 to December 1, featuring the Oscar-winning title song and cast including Keith Jack, Mica Paris and Jorgie Porter, and for those looking to have the time of their life in the New Year, Dirty Dancing The Classic Story on Stage returns at the beginning of next year from March 25 to 30.

The moving tale of Private Tommo Peaceful is brought to life in Private Peaceful can be seen on November 5 to 7 reliving the life of a young First World War soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn.

Another charming story being presented in August with the theatre’s second Stage Experience youth theatre project of Whistle Down the Wind. The 100-strong cast of young local performers will be joined by a live orchestra in this fully-staged production from August 16 to 18.

Swashbuckling shenanigans are in store with this year’s must-see family pantomime, Peter Pan staged from December 7 to 31. With spectacular flying effects, stunning costumes and galleons of laughter, this festive tradition is selling fast off the back of last year’s production which was nominated for three Great British Pantomime Awards.

Keep on top of one night productions ranging from live music courtesy of Rick Wakeman on September 29, The Robert Cray Band on October 17, and Paul Young Octocber 15 alongside tribute acts The Illegal Eagles on November 18, Whitney Queen of the Night on November 24), Steve Steinman’s Meat Loaf Story on November 23 and The Carpenters Story on November 25.

Dance the night away with Brendan Cole’s All Night Long on November 17, be mesmerised by the relentless routines of Spirit of the Dance and join Harry Judd, Aston Merrygold and Louis Smith for Rip It Up on October 14 presenting everlasting hits from the 60s with a supporting cast of singers and dancers.

Comedy helpings come via Jason Manford on November 8, Crooners on Augugst 25 bringing much-loved, Big Band hits to the stage, with a very unique and quintessentially British twist, and smash hit comedy Dracula – The Bloody Truth on October 14 revealing the true story of the famous Count.

Looking ahead the smash hit The Comedy of A Bank Robbery runs from March 12 to 16 from the producers of The Play That Goes Wrong. This dynamite new comedy is now in its third year in the West End, it’d be criminal to miss it.

For full event listings call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury.