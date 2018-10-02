Karl and his Rejects get ready for Greatest Roadman tour heading to MK, Northampton, Kettering and Bedford

Karl Phillips and The Rejects have revealed plans for a huge 20-date UK tour this autumn.

The Northants based ska rap outfit kick off The Greatest Roadman tour this weekend in London before heading across the country throughout October and November.

The tour heads to MK11 in Milton Keynes on October 25 and the Craufurd Arms in Wolverton on November 2 for acoustic shows.

They then return to the region on November 22 for another acoustic gig at the Three Cocks in Kettering.

The following night Phillips and The Rejects will be playing a full band show at The Lab in Northampton before the tour concludes at Esquires in Bedford on November 30.

Tickets are on sale now.

