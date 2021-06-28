Milton Keynes Theatre reveals post-lockdown reopening plans

If lockdown restrictions are lifted on July 19, then Milton Keynes Theatre will reopen on July 25.

The theatre has revealed its latest plans to reopen after the four-week postponement of 'freedom day' across the UK.

Throughout the pandemic, even between lockdowns, the theatre has stayed closed, meaning its potential reopening next month would be 16 months in the making.

Milton Keynes Theatre

Three planned productions lined up for the reopening are performances from the Canadian circus company The 7 Fingers, a live stage version of noir classic, Dial M For Murder, and hit musical Waitress, arriving fresh from the West End.

The theatre also revealed it is continuing its price promise feature. Making a limited number of tickets available to marquee shows for £13, in an attempt to make theatre affordable for all, it says.

Emma Sullivan, director of Milton Keynes Theatre said today “We are over the moon to announce our plans for reopening this July! Our whole team have been touched by the support we've received from our community over the past few months. We’ve seen how much live theatre has been missed in the region and can't wait to give the people of Milton Keynes some much needed entertainment in the safest way possible.”

Singer Jane McDonald will have the honour of being the first act back at the MK Theatre on July 25, as part of her ‘Let The Light In’ tour. The latest version of the timeless Rocky Horror Picture show returns from August 2, with Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba, starring as Brad Majors.

EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye feature in Looking Good Dead, the new thriller from best-selling author Peter James. The brand new ‘edge of your seat’ drama will be playing from August 16. Just before the summer’s over, one of the world’s best-loved musicals, Grease, returns with Peter Andre starring as Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine from Monday August 23. And Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely star as parents of the kookiest family in town, The Addams Family, from Tuesday August 31.

The theatre’s Creative Learning programme will return in September, offering activities and experiences which engage, educate and empower people of all abilities, ages, genders and races within the venue and local community.

Councillor Dan Gilbert said “We’re lucky to have standout arts and cultural attractions in Milton Keynes, but it’s undoubtedly been a tough time for everyone in the sector. I know Milton Keynes Theatre and so many other venues have been working hard to ensure they’re ready to welcome us back, and as a lifelong theatre fan, I can’t wait.”

Milton Keynes Theatre says it is following government advice which at the time of opening is likely to include staggered arrival times, sanitising stations, wearing of face coverings and enhanced cleaning.

The theatre is now operating a contactless ticketing system with eTickets being issued to customers within two weeks of their selected performance. If there are any further suspensions, tickets will remain fully valid for further exchanges or refunds.