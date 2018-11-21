Slayer and Smashing Pumpkins among latest names to join Download bill

Slayer, Smashing Pumpkins and Eagles Of Death Metal are among the latest raft of names which have been added to this year’s Download Festival line up.

More than 20 new names join headliners Slipknot, Tool and Def Leppard and other acts who were revealed last month.

Metal royalty Slayer will be making their final UK appearance at Download 2019 after 37 years of mayhem.

Their impact on musical culture cannot be overstated and fans should prepare for yet another legendary performance which will include a barrage of classics as they make one last celebratory sweep of Donington.

The Smashing Pumpkins will make their first appearance at the festival.

The alt-rock and grunge legends have stunned crowds worldwide on their 30th anniversary tour and are as ageless and seminal as ever.

Loud, quiet, dreamy, stirring and everything in-between – The Smashing Pumpkins debut Download performance is not one to be missed.

Other additions to the bill include prog metal titans Dream Theater, groove-laden modern metal heavyweights Lamb of God, as well as Eagles Of Death Metal.

The prodigally powerful Maori-metal trio Alien Weaponry have also been added to the bill alongside, heavy-metal powerhouse Anthrax, Badflower, industrial noise-punks Black Futures, Blackberry Smoke, I Prevail, The Interrupters, Ukrainian tech metallers Jinjer, Man With A Mission, nothing,nowhere, Our Last Night, Royal Republic, State Champs, Underside, Yours Truly and Zebrahead.

All join a host of a host of acts already revealed by organisers to play this year’s festival.

Download Festival takes place from June 14 to June 16 at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Tickets are on sale now at downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.