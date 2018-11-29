Video shows Take That on surprise visit to Wendover near Aylesbury

Video footage shows hugely popular band Take That making a surprise visit to Wendover near Aylesbury.

Three members of Take That were seen filming in Wendover High Street yesterday (Wednesday) but the exact reason remains a mystery.

Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald were seen in Wendover High Street along with a film crew at around 10am on Wednesday

Now video of the visit has emerged which you can watch at the top of this story.

It is not the first time the band has had a link to Aylesbury Vale.

