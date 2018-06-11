PICTURES: BBC’s Adam Frost and Pippa Greenwood to headline the revamped Woburn Abbey Garden Show 2018

BBC Gardeners’ World TV presenter Adam Frost and BBC Radio 4 Gardeners’ Question Time panellist Pippa Greenwood are headlining this year’s remastered Woburn Abbey Garden Show on 23rd and 24th June.

Now in its ninth year, the ‘Gardeners’ Garden Show’ attracts around 5,000 visitors and has become an important diary date for gardening enthusiasts.

Set just over an hour from London in 42-acres of the Abbey’s beautifully landscaped gardens, the show offers unparalleled access to award-winning exhibitors and nurseries that have been handpicked by Woburn.

The displays are complemented by an array of live entertainment, artisan foods, shopping, demonstrations, informative talks and gardening advice, tips and tours.

Show highlights include:

- Talks and Q&A sessions with BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost, BBC Radio 4 Gardeners’ Question Time panellist Pippa Greenwood and Woburn Estates Gardens Manger and show organiser Martin Towsey

- Free tips and advice from Woburn gardeners and rare access to see the Private Gardens of the Duke and Duchess of Bedford (not normally open to the public)

- Free garden tours with RHS qualified gardeners to learn more about the management and creation of Woburn’s Humphry Repton landscaped gardens

- A fabulous line up of RHS Medal winning nurseries, offering a diverse array of plants. Nurseries are tasked with creating a plant display for which awards are given over the weekend – Adam Frost is part of the assessment panel

- New for 2018 – A field kitchen, set up in the kitchen garden with live cooking demonstration by Celebrity Chef, Rachel Green. Plenty of retail therapy including a luxury gifts hall and quality stands offering a plethora of garden furniture, sculpture, tools and horticultural hardware

- Independent and unique food and drink providers in Woburn’s Artisan Food Hall

- Live entertainment and musical performances from the Bedford Town Band to the backdrop of stunning views over the Woburn Abbey Gardens.

BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost said: “It’s great to be back at this event for a 2nd year and I’m looking forward to sharing advice and inspiration with all the garden-lovers visiting the show. I will also be holding a live Q&A, so bring your plant, design and gardening questions for me to answer!”

‘New look’ 2018 Woburn Abbey Garden Show

Building upon the success of previous years, the show has been revamped for 2018 under the guidance of former RHS Show Director Stephen Bennett. This year the show includes a new line-up of award-winning nursery exhibitors with RHS medals won at Chelsea, Hampton Court Palace, Chatsworth and BBC Gardeners’ World Live in Birmingham. 2018 exhibitors include:

- Multi RHS Gold medal winners Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants, recognised as one of the UK’s leading specialist nurseries growing over 1,200 plant varieties including many rare and exciting species

- RHS Gold medal winners Palms-Exotics (palms, agaves and yuccas plus ferns, aloes and hostas)

- RHS Gold medal winners Chrysanthemums Direct; RHS Gold and Silver medal winners Potash Nursery (famous for fuchsias); RHS Silver-gilt medal winners Calamazag (scented, hardy dianthus); and RHS Gold medal winners Jacques Amand International (alliums, eremurus, foxtail lilies and other bulbous plants)

- Other noteworthy exhibitors include Harkness Roses, Brick Oak Farm Herbs, The Plant Specialist Nursery (perennials and ornamental grasses), Wild Rose (beautiful cut flowers and sedums in fashionable recycled vintage pots), local supplier Brickhill Perennials, Nobottle Nursery, Bean Place Nursery, New Forest Hostas & - Hemerocallis, John Cullen Gardens and Primrose Hall Nursery (peonies)

Ticket prices: £14 for adults, £13 for seniors and £8 for children (under 3’s go free)

To find out more, visit www.woburnabbey.co.uk/gardenshow

