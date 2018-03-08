Shane Richie announced for Milton Keynes pantomime

Milton Keynes Theatre has announced that television, recording, musical theatre and pantomime star Shane Richie will lead the cast in this year’s spectacular family pantomime, Robin Hood from Saturday 8 December

Swapping the Queen Vic for the Sherwood Forest, Shane will star as the heroic outlaw Robin Hood. Having established himself as one of the nation’s favourite soap stars, Shane has won numerous awards and millions of fans for his portrayal of Albert Square’s loveable landlord Alfie Moon in EastEnders. Most recently Shane released his critically-acclaimed album A Country Soul, an album inspired by his musical heroes and contemporary country sounds.

Shane’s numerous television credits also include Oliver Twist, Skins, New Tricks, Minder and What We Did on Our Holidays. In addition to acting, Shane has also hosted a number of high-profile game shows including the primetime lottery quiz Win Your Wish List and Decimate. Most recently Shane starred in Making Dad’s Army for the BBC and Benidorm for ITV1 and Redwater alongside his EastEnders co-star Jessie Wallace, a six-part drama series based on their soap alter ego’s lives.

On stage, Shane has starred in a number of hugely successful productions including Danny Zuko in the West End production of Grease, which broke all box office records, Boogie Nights, which he co-wrote and co-produced on tour and in the West End, toured the UK in Peter James’ A Perfect Murder and Not Dead Enough and regularly stars in pantomime for Robin Hood producers Qdos Entertainment.

Audiences will join the most heroic outlaw of them all as the arrow-shooting hero Robin Hood strives to win the hand of the beautiful Maid Marion while he and his trusty band of Merry Men outwit the evil Sheriff of Nottingham in a show full of action, adventure, music, laughter and audience participation.

Robin Hood will once again be produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer continuing their partnership with Milton Keynes Theatre, following the success of last year’s spectacular production of Cinderella which starred Brian Conley and Gok Wan.

Michael Harrison, managing director of Qdos Entertainment’s pantomime division said: ‘I’m thrilled that we have managed to secure Shane to star in Robin Hood in Milton Keynes this year. He is a true showman who can do it all, and is a true stalwart of pantomime. Hot on the heels of Cinderella last year, which audiences and critics loved, we can’t wait to bring panto back to Milton Keynes for the 2018 season.’

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre said: ‘We are delighted to welcome the return of Qdos Entertainment to Milton Keynes Theatre following the roaring success of Cinderella last year. Robin Hood is a new title for the theatre and with Shane Richie heading the cast audiences are promised a real pantomime treat.’

Robin Hood replaces the previously announced Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, with the performance dates and times remaining unchanged.

For further details or to book tickets visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call 0844 871 7652.