Big country fair event coming to Buckinghamshire this month

For anyone feeling starved of big outdoor events, the Bucks Town and Country Fair is taking place at The Rye, High Wycombe, on June 26 and 27

Motorbike display and attraction area at the show on both days with a motorbike and BMX bike team, and there's a chance to have a go on a BMX with a UK champion.

The main area will host demonstrations including Barrel Racing thanks to the UK Barrel Racing Team, Dog and Duck Shows with Chris Jupp and his beautiful collie dog and fabulous runner ducks, falconry with the World of Wings birds of prey displays, African dancers and Living History displays.

The Bucks Town & Country Show

The Festival of Cars area has had amazing array of entries on both days with many different and exciting vehicles for all the car fans out there.

The Foodmarkets area will include producers, cookery demonstrations with chefs including Italian chef Claudio Bincoletto and many others.

The hugely popular Bucks Festivals of Dogs area of the show includes Charity Fun Dog Shows (raising £3,800 for charities in 2019), Owner and Celebrity Lookalike Competition, Dog Agility, Dogs Have Got Talent, Flyball and more.

There will also be circus aerial displays three times a day to The Greatest Showman as well as magic shows and outdoor theatre performances by The Buccaneers.

In the music area, you can enjoy the Abba Tribute Band playing daily, along with five other bands. The Wrestleforce team will also be offering some wrestling fun.

Meet Classisauras the T-Rex and his Stormtrooper friends at The Bucks Festivals of Kids, with lots for children to do including Punch and Judy, Gemma’s Petting Farm and rides.

An avenue of rural crafters will be demonstrating their crafts as well as selling them.

Try Living History Archery in the Living History Village, and last but not least, don't miss the opportunity to do some shopping with an array of stands on offer.

The Bucks Town and Country Fair runs from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, at Rye Park, Bassetsbury Lane, High Wycombe, HP11 1AN.

For more details, see www.buckscountryshow.co.uk‌ ‌ ‌