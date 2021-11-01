Don't miss Alla Prima artist Julia Sterland at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

An Evening with Julia Sterland is on at the Waterside Theatre on November 11

Enjoy an evening of live oil portraiture with painter Julia Sterland, in a cabaret style setting at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, next Thursday. (11/11)

The event, An Evening with Julia Sterland, will feature live Alla Prima portraiture on stage.

It will to be accompanied by a soundtrack by Interstellar Duo, who will be performing at the theatre in January, and feature a 45 minute Alla Prima Portrait, and talk by the artist with a chance to ask questions.

Alla Prima is the Italian term which means "In one go." Julia explained: "With this technique the paint is applied quickly, wet on wet, and there is no drying of the paint. This is in complete contrast to the classical technique where an underpainting is created and paint is applied layer after layer over many weeks. It is a quick, decisive and bold technique.

"There is a degree of risk involved with the technique as neither the artist, sitter nor audience can predict the exact outcome, and must watch, and wait until the last stroke is made.

"No one really knows what will happen, that is the unquestionable beauty of Alla Prima painting."

Click here to see a video of live portraiture as it happened on stage at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer.