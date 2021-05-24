Hidden gardens in the Claydons open for visitors

Open gardens in the Claydons

Three gardens in the Claydons will be open in aid of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

Hidden behind the thatched Claydon Cottage, in Botolph Claydon, is a garden that's quirky, different and full of surprises, with a gunnera growing in a container, imaginative use of recycled ornaments and lots of entertainment for children. The far end of the garden has a seating area with views over the countryside.

The Old Vicarage, at East Claydon, has a large, established garden on alkaline clay with mixed borders and a sunken scented garden with shrub roses and climbers. The dell is a shady, wilder area at its best in spring. Fruit and vegetables are grown in raised beds and a natural clay pond is overlooked by a summerhouse with views of the countryside. There is also a meadow area and planting to encourage wildlife and beehives. A free children's quiz is provided and there will be a plant stall, with proceeds split between the NGS and St Mary's Church Tower Roof Fund

The Old Rectory has a peaceful country garden adjoining Claydon House park with a mix of well-stocked colourful formal borders, a 100-year-old box cloud hedge and secluded seating areas. The fruit and vegetable cage provides produce throughout the season, specialising in soft fruit. The wildflower area is a sea of cow parsley in May. The secluded spinney has winding paths to explore and a recently discovered well. There are seats hidden throughout the garden.

All the gardens are open from 2pm to 6pm. Adults £5, children free. It is not necessary to pre-book tickets.

Homemade teas by the Claydons WI will be for sale in the village hall.