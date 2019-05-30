Hundreds enjoy a day of musical entertainment in Buckingham town centre

Hundreds of people enjoyed Buckingham’s annual Music in the Market event on Sunday May 26.

Crowds were entertained by a wide variety of music during the course of the day and despite some showers spirits remained high throughout the event.

Members of Buckingham Children's Choir and Bittersweet Music performing at Music in the Market

John Howarth from Buckingham Acoustic Club, the main organisers of the event, said: “We would like to thank Buckingham Town Council for making it possible to put the event on.

“We had a couple of heavy showers - one as we set up and one around 4.30pm but otherwise the weather was good.”

The full list of performers was as follows:

> Heart Strings Orchestra - ten players from the orchestra performed a range of instruments

Henry Sampson dressed as Roy Orbison for his tribute at Music in the Market

> Thirlby & Smith - Pete Thirlby and Suzy Smith performed an acoustic set

> Buckingham Children’s Choir & Bittersweet Music - twelve teenagers from Bittersweet Music performed along with members of the children's choir assisted by adults on guitars

> Henry Sampson - performed some golden oldie songs and paid a musical tribute to Roy Orbison

> Mike Weston - he performed a collection of ancient and modern folk songs

Safari Boots performing at Buckingham's Music in the Market

> Safari Boots - performed a collection of African inspired songs

> Dawn Iverson - a mixture of original songs and covers

> The Toucans - performed a set of prog-rock inspired covers

> Cerys Price - a young singer who performed tunes she wrote herself

The Toucans performing at Buckingham Music in the Market

> 60s Jukebox - a mix of hits from the 1960s

> Muz & Jenks - Ian Murray and Emma Jenkins performed a set of acoustic rock covers

> Palmerston - a traditional covers band who performed acoustic folk-rock

John added: “Next year’s event will be the 20th edition of Music in the Market.

“We are hoping to do something special to mark the anniversary.”

The Heart Strings Orchestra alongside singer Suzy Smith