Meet the alpacas as big alpaca farm near Buckingham holds open day

There's a chance to get up close to the alpacas, when an alpaca farm near Buckingham opens its gates to the public on Saturday, September 4.

Alpaca Evolution, at Singleborough, is one of the UK and Europe's largest alpaca farms. It is owned by Nick Harrington-Smith and Shirley Isseyegh. Nick has been a livestock farmer all his life and has worked with alpacas for over 20 years. He has owned and managed the current herd for the best part of 15 years. In 2017, he joined forces with Shirley, who has been in the industry for 12 years, rebranding what was The Alpaca Stud as Alpaca Evolution.

Alpaca Evolution is a working farm, with currently around 950 alpacas. As well as breeding alpacas and attending to their daily care, Alpaca Evolution attends alpaca shows across the UK and offers alpaca experiences on farm - from an amble with an alpaca to a full day working as an alpaca farmer. In 2018 it also added weddings to the list.

Alpaca wedding

On Saturday, September 4 from 10am to 4pm Alpaca Evolution is holding an open day, with a chance to meet the alpacas, join a farm tour, listen to one a talk or just get up close to the herd and learn more about alpacas. There's no need to book and there will also be discounts on gift vouchers and some alpaca products, for anyone who wants to do some early Christmas shopping.

Alpaca Evolution is at Fair Winter Farm, Buckingham Road, Singleborough, MK17 0RB - on the A421 opposite the sign for Singleborough.