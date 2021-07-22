Visit Buckinghamshire sets out its ideas for things to do this summer

Visit Buckinghamshire and The Chilterns has created some new itineraries for things to do, for visitors to the county as well as local residents.

The listings are aimed at introducing people to Buckinghamshire’s splendid historic houses, vibrant market towns, food and drink offerings, family fun on offer and more.

The itineraries are based around a three-day time slot in the county but are packed with ideas for those who are lucky enough to have more time.

Stowe gardens are on the itinerary for Visit Bucks and The Chilterns

Buckinghamshire has a wealth of historic homes of cultural significance, and visitors can revel in a bygone age with trips to the French chateau-inspired Waddesdon Manor, the home of former PM Benjamin Disraeli at Hughenden Manor, scandal-rocked Cliveden House and Georgian gem Stowe House and Gardens, and more besides. The full itinerary can be seen here.

The county is renowned for its many market towns with cobbled streets, regular markets and ancient buildings that now house independent retailers, pubs, cafes and more. Discover the hidden stories and present-day amenities here.

Buckinghamshire and its residents played a considerable role during the World Wars. Nearby Bletchley Park, home to the Enigma codebreakers of the Second World War, is a must-see for anyone with an interest in the war effort, but there is much more to explore and the itinerary here will be your guide.

Buckinghamshire and the Chilterns is an area of fertile farmland and there is a thriving food and drink scene. Visit farm shops, vineyards, distilleries and breweries, learn how to forage and make your own food, temper chocolate and dine in the finest of restaurants, by following the itinerary here.

If you’re venturing out with children, there is plenty to see and do to keep them entertained. Buckinghamshire is proud to be the home of children’s author extraordinaire, Roald Dahl, and you can visit his story museum and follow in his footsteps on countryside trails. Kids can enjoy high ropes action, a cruise on a canal, treasure trails and a visit to a pig petting zoo, to name but a few activities - see here for ideas.

Lucy Dowson, tourism development manager for Visit Bucks, said: “These are just some examples of things to do when visiting Buckinghamshire. Head to our website to start planning your visit, plus you can sign up to our newsletter for news of seasonal events, offers, new openings and more.”