Wendover artisan food market serves up a treat

Wendover's annual artisan market ‘Summer on the Manor’ made a successful return to the town on Saturday.

Bread makers at the Wendover artisan food market

In its eighth year, stalls this time around included cheese, wine, bread and coffee.

The event took place outside on Manor Waste and the weather played its part in making a great day for everyone.

Organiser James Grant of No2 Pound Street, Wendover's Wine Shop, said:

“It was really well received. The weather was perfect and the whole place was full.”

Wendover artisan food market

Cakes that had been provided to raise money for Florence Nightingale Hospice also sold out.

The market will return with even more stalls on 22 November for its Christmas event.

James added:

“We want to engage with the community and it's really good for businesses in Wendover too as it increases footfall.”