Win 4 tickets to see Martin Kemp perform hits of the '80s at Towcester Racecourse next weekend

Martin Kemp

It’s True! Former Spandau Ballet heart-throb turned television presenter Martin Kemp is back with a fabulous live show at Towcester Racecourse next week.

And we have four hospitality tickets to give away to one lucky reader of this week’s competition.

Former EastEnders star Martin – who was Steve Owen in the soap – will be playing hits from the 1980s as the headline act after the racing finishes on August 21.

There will also be a support act.

Our competition winners will enjoy the full race card from 6.08pm followed by the support act at 8pm and Martin Kemp at 9.30pm.

There will also be access to outdoor bars, food vendors and restaurants.

To be in with a chance of winning a ticket for yourself and three guests please complete the following song title.

‘To Cut A long Story xxxxx’

Email the missing word to Martin Kemp Competition, [email protected] by the closing date of midnight on Monday, August 16, 2021.