Winslow Show cancelled after Covid restrictions extended

Winslow Show has been called off

Winslow Show, planned for the August bank holiday, has been cancelled.

The popular country pursuits event was due to be held on Monday, August 30, but following the government announcement that pandemic restrictions would be extended, organisers have decided not to go ahead.

Dean White, chair of the Winslow Show Association Committee, said: “The health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and volunteers is the most important priority.

“There continues to be great uncertainty about the Covid virus, restrictions and appropriate mitigation, which makes any decision to hold the show extremely risky in terms of safety, planning and financial loss.

“It is with great reluctance that we have to cancel this year’s Winslow Show.

“We are following current government advice with people’s safety foremost in our minds. “Although restrictions may be lifted in the coming weeks – this would still impose severe challenges on running a large public gathering, including restricting numbers, reducing attractions, the imposition and policing of mask-wearing rules and, sadly, compromising this great family-friendly event.

“We will be contacting everyone involved in the show about the cancellation.

“I would like to thank Christopher Gilmour for again kindly giving his permission to use the show field and to all the stallholders, exhibitors and the army of volunteers who work tirelessly every year.

“We especially thank our main voluntary groups: Winslow Rotary club, Lions club of Winslow, Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers club and 1st Winslow Scouts.

“We now look forward to planning next year's show and hope to provide a great day out and raise funds for local good causes as normal.”