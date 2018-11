Your unmissable guide to the Buckingham Santa Float schedule

Don't miss the man in red on his tour round Buckingham and the surrounding villages, helped by Buckingham Table, Buckingham Rotary and many local groups and charities.

Santa makes his first appearance at the town’s Christmas light switch-on event in the Market Square on Saturday December 1, at 5.30pm, before he begins his very busy tour, when Santa's Elves will be helping to collect your donations for local good causes.

We've collected all the dates and the places for you in the following schedule.Rounds will typically start between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Sunday December 2 – Akeley.

Tuesday December 4 – Finmere, Westfield & Water Stratford.

Wednesday December 5 – Western Avenue & Chackmore.

Thursday December 6 – Thornborough & Nash.

Friday December 7 – Whitehead Way estate, Beech Close, Woodlands Crescent, Bradfield Avenue, Highlands Road, Moreton Drive, Watchroft Road.

Saturday December 8 – Tingewick.

Monday December 10 – Great Horwood.

Tuesday December 11 – Meadway, London Road, St Bernadine’s Close, Chandos Road, Chandos Close.

Wednesday December 12 – Gawcott Fields & Gawcott Village.

Thursday December 13 – Lenborough Road, Mount Pleasant.

Friday December 14 – Padbury & Adstock.

Saturday December 15 – Christmas Parade & Page Hill estate.

Sunday December 16 – Badgers estate.

Thursday December 20 – Westfields estate, Foundry Drive, Fishers Field, Nelson Street, School Lane, Bath Lane, Wharfside Place, Addington Road.

Friday December 21 – Twickenham estate, Maids Moreton (as far down as Moreton Drive).

Saturday December 22 – Linden Village.

Sunday December 23 – Lace Hill estate.

Sunday December 24 – Bourton Road, Poplars Road, Bourtonville, Portfield Way, Mallard Drive, Eider Close, Moorhen Way.