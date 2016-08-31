Cancer-sniffing dog Daisy up for hero pet accolade

A dog who detected cancer in her owner has been nominated for a national award which celebrates hero pets.

Twelve-year-old Daisy, the red fox Labrador from Buckingham, has sniffed out more than 550 cases of prostate, kidney and bladder cancer – proving that the illness has a smell.

But in 2009, putting her practice into training, Daisy jumped up at her owner Claire Guest to alert her that something was wrong. She went straight to the doctor and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Without Daisy’s insistence I might not be here today,” said Dr Guest, who is chief executive of Medical Detection Dogs.

“Up to then there had been some scepticism to the work, but Daisy’s actions reinforced the value of what we were doing.

“We are about to begin a study into whether dogs can detect breast cancer and Daisy has been instrumental in getting the charity to where it is today.”

Daisy, who trains at the Great Horwood-based centre, is one of four animals in the Hero Pet category of the Charles Holland Awards for Brave Britons.

Falklands veteran Simon Weston, who led the judging panel, said: “When I read Daisy’s story it was truly touching.

“She has shown a great deal of courage and selflessness. It’s wonderful to see the unsung heroes in our midst – the truly remarkable people who are an inspiration to us all — finally given the recognition they deserve.”