‘Very serious’ arson attack carried out at Aylesbury house

Police are hunting an arsonist who set fire to the front of a house in Aylesbury containing nine people, including two children, in the middle of the night.

Officers were called out to the house in Bedgrove, in the Bedgrove estate, at 1.30am today (Monday) after the occupants were woken by a loud bang outside and then a downstairs window shattered as flames appeared on the drive at the front of the house.

There were nine occupants in the house at the time including two children under 10, one of the occupants injured his wrist as he got out of the property to chase the offender.

Two men were seen near the house at the time, the first is described as a white man 5ft 8in, slim to medium build and in his early twenties. He was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and dark top. A second man about the same age was also wearing dark clothing.

Det Sgt Chris Downs of Aylesbury CID, said: “This was a very serious incident during which accelerants, probably petrol, were used set fire to the front of the property. It was very fortunate nobody was seriously injured.

“We believe that this was not a random attack and so we would urge anyone with any information about this incident, however small the detail might be, please contact us on 101.”

If you don’t want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.