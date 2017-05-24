Did you spot world’s fastest melon carver?

Meet David Loh - the fastest melon carver in the world!

David was in town on Friday to show off his skills and support Local Market Fortnight, a national initiative which sings the praises of the county’s market towns.

The Birmingham restauranteur has even appeared on Britain’s Got talent showing off his amazing skills, and one of the items on display was a giant watermelon, emblazoned with a hand carved Bucks Herald insignia.

David, who has travelled the world to appear at events, and even treated the gathered audience on Friday to rendions of Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin and Nothing Else Matters by Metallica on the guitar, said: “I have been doing this for 30 years, and I think that children should learn how to do it instead of playing the computer. The simple designs are very easy and they could carve gifts for family birthdays and things like that.

“Anyone can learn to do it and it’s a lot of fun. This is is my hobby because now I spend more of my time learning the music and playing the guitar.”

On the day David brought along a special box of carving equipment, including a handmade knife which he uses for certain parts of his pieces. His tool box is decorated with his Britain’s Got Talent contestant number – from the time in 2010 that he appeared on the show – he later made headlines when he carved the likenesses of judges Louis Walsh, Tulisa, Gary Barlow and Kelly Rowland onto watermelons.

A spokesperson for Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership said: “We have a foodie feel to the market very much on a Friday and we were looking for some sort of food entertainment, so when we came across David online we thought what an absolutely fantastic opportunity.”