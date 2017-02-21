Former Aylesbury police chief Gez Chiariello suspended in new Milton Keynes role over conduct

Police boss Gez Chiariello has been suspended from duty with immediate effect.

The move follows a series of allegations into Superintendent Chiariello’s behaviour and actions as MK area commander.

Before this role Mr Chiariello served as Aylesbury’s local area commander.

Police leaders have decided that the claims meet “the threshold for a gross misconduct”, and if he is found guilty he could be dismissed without pay.

The alleged breaches of standards are in relation to ‘Authority, Respect and Courtesy’. and ‘Discreditable Conduct’.

Acting Superintendent Vince Grey has subsequently been appointed as Local Police Area Commander.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: “Thames Valley Police’s professional standards department is currently investigating allegations of misconduct into Superintendent Gez Chiariello, Local Police Area Commander for Milton Keynes.

“As with all breaches of standards that are assessed as meeting the gross misconduct threshold, the matter will now be taken to a misconduct hearing. The facts will be heard by a panel, chaired by a legally qualified independent chairperson, who will determine if there is a case to answer for gross misconduct and if there is, the appropriate sanction to be applied.

“Whilst the misconduct process is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A date is yet to be scheduled for the misconduct hearing.

Last year 11 officers were dismissed by Thames Valley Police for gross misconduct.

These included a number of officers who lost their job for domestic abuse, and one constable who researched police systems to obtain personal data for a lady in order to identify her place of work and other details and then attended her place of work to find out more personal information about her.