Could you represent public on NHS working group?

A patient or member of the public is being sought to help shape NHS research in the Thames Valley.

The NIHR Clinical Research Network Thames Valley and South Midlands (CRN) is seeking a Patient and Public Representative to sit on its Partnership Group.

The CRN is part of the NHS and helps research take place in the health service, mostly through providing staff to recruit patients to studies in specialities including cancer, diabetes and mental health.

Patient and Public Representatives help to represent the opinions of patients, carers and the public and comment and contribute to the CRN’s activities.

Applicants must live in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire (including Milton Keynes) or Berkshire and will be provided with training and support. Travel expenses will be reimbursed for activities.

Applications are sought by Friday 28 July at http://tinyurl.com/PPPTV and for more information call 01865 223649 or email comms.crnthamesvalley@nihr.ac.uk