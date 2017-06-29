Hollywood star Domhnall Gleeson heading to Winslow to film latest flick

Winslow will be having its own taste of Hollywood as a film crew descends on the town next month.

Teams will be working on ‘The Little Stranger’ starring Charlotte Rampling, and filming will be on July 6, 7 and 10.

Set in 1948, the film will also feature Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Wilson.

The story is set in a remote English village after the close of World War II, when Gleeson’s local practitioner is called to the aged estate of Hundreds Hall to tend to a poorly parlour maid.

The residence is also home to Rampling’s glamorous widow and her two grown children, played by Wilson and Poulter — a badly disfigured veteran of the war.

The family welcomes Gleeson and he’s drawn into the mystery of the hall’s apparent haunting by a malevolent ghost, which ratchets up in intensity as he becomes more involved with the family.

Producers are Gail Egan, Andrea Calderwood and Ed Guiney.

Executive producers are Pathe’s Cameron McCracken, Film4’s Daniel Battsek, Irish Film Board’s Celine Haddad, Ingenious’ Tim O’Shea and Element’s Andrew Lowe.

The film was developed by Potboiler and Film4 with Element Films.

Director Lenny Abrahamson, who received an Academy Award nomination for “Room,” will direct from a script by Lucinda Coxon, who wrote the screenplay adaptation of Focus’ “The Danish Girl.” Coxon has adapted “The Little Stranger” from Sarah Waters’ 2009 novel of the same name.

