PICTURE SPECIAL: Teenagers enjoy first ever Bucks Lineup Youth Festival

More than 150 young people from across the county came together on Sunday July 16 to enjoy the Lineup Youth Festival.

The event, held at Princes Risborough School was open to 11-19 year-olds, and was a celebration of what local young people have achieved.

Lineup Festival 2017 - laser tag fun

It also acted as a chance to help young people get involved in new opportunities.

The festival brought together young performers from across the county who showcased their talent and provided the soundtrack to the day.

Singer-songwriters, rappers, bands, DJs and vocalists all performed on the main stage.

A mobile skate park spread over the multi-use games courts attracted young people with scooters, skateboards and bikes who wowed crowds and proud parents with their fast 360º ‘flipping’ displays.

Lineup Festival 2017 - fun at the skate park

Other attractions saw young people compete in the inflatable dual or the opportunity to become the highest scorer at laser tag or football darts.

Cabinet member for community engagement and public health Noel Brown presented the Bucks Young Life Awards, recognising those who have supported, inspired and gone above and beyond to help young people across the county.

The county council said they would like to thank everyone who helped fund the event, which included the Big Lottery Celebrate Fund, the county council’s youth service, Aylesbury Youth Action, Wycombe Youth Action, Wycombe Wanderers Sports and Education Trust, Toolshed and Princes Risborough Youth Centre.

Lineup Festival 2017 - singer Ellie Richmond