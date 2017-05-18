Runners raise more than £5,000 for charity at Buckingham’s first ever half marathon

Buckingham’s first ever half marathon drew the crowds at the weekend raising £5,000 for charity.

On Sunday, 239 runners took part in the event – tackling the scenic route from Maids Moreton, Leckhampsted, Wicken and Akeley.

Aylesbury athlete Rob Taylor won overall with a time of 1:18:47 and the first lady to cross the line was Jenny McBain from Alchester Running Club with a time of 1:28:53.

One runner commented on the maiden event: “That was a great event, possibly the best I have ever taken part in, and I am 72 years old!

“Every aspect of the organisation was superb – the entry process, the marshaling and the provisions at the finish, and lots of support from the residents along the route. A lovely course – not because it was easy – because it wasn’t – but one felt one was running in the heart of rural England.”

The race raised money for Bucks Young Carers and the refurbishment of the Maids Moreton Playing Fields.

Chairman Chris Usher said: “We could not have held this race without the help of our members and many others from the local community.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors, Rainscourt Family Law Solicitors, Lee Therapies Health and Wellbeing Clinic, Bates Body Factory and the Energy Effect Fitness Studio.

“And also Buckingham Rugby Club, Vitalograph and Maids Moreton and Akeley Parish Councils for the use of their facilities.

“And we’d also like to thank Swan Practice Medical Services, Seahawk Trophies, D&P Luxury Toilets, Tesco, Aylesbury Vale Community Chest and Maids Moreton Women’s Institute. The list may seem long, but it is an indication of the way that the local community has got behind the event.

“Now we know the club is capable of putting on such an event, we intend to increase the number of runners for 2018, raising even more money for local good causes.”