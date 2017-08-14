You would be quackers to miss this! University of Buckingham sets new date for annual duck race

The University of Buckingham is holding its annual duck race later this month.

The race takes place on the river at Tanlaw Mill behind the university on Wednesday August 30.

It was due to be held on August 9 but was postponed because of the bad weather.

First held in 2001 to celebrate the university’s 25th anniversary, it has now developed into a popular community event for all the family to attend.

The university’s admissions manager Debbie Millns, who is part of the organising team for this year said: “Initially it was an event for staff and students but over the years we opened it up to the community.

“Overthe years we have raised money for charities including Buckingham Young Carers and the League of Friends of Buckingham Hospital.”

The event runs from 12noon to 2pm with the race the centrepiece of the day.

Anyone interested in taking part can buy a duck for £2 from either Santander, the Student Union or the main university reception.

There is the option to decorate your duck and prizes will be given to both the best dressed duck and the winner.

Santander will match the amount raised from this year’s event, which will go to the University of Buckingham Supporting Overseas Schooling.

As well as the duck race, there is plenty for visitors to enjoy.

There will be a variety of stalls and children’s games plus a cake sale and barbecue.

South African indie dance band Red Tape Riot will be taking time out from their UK tour to perform and the university’s psychology department will be holding their pop-up lab, which made its debut at a science festival in Milton Keynes last month.

Activities at the pop-up lab are set to include a giant Connect Four and an opportunity to learn more about the research the department does into psychology.

For more information about the duck race and its associated activities e-mail jane.russell@buckingham.ac.uk or call 01280 820216.