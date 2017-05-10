Shock shock horror horror! Space to play at Bedford Esquires

Remember 90s pop rockers Space? Well they are headed to Bedford Esquires on Saturday May 20!

The band released a new studio album Give me your Future in late 2016 and the Bedford date forms part of their tour to promote the record.

The new album was recorded and produced by Grammy and Brit award winning producer Steve Levine who has worked with The Clash, Culture Cub, Beach Boys, Deniece Williams and Gary Moore to name a few.

2015 was a good year for the band with Female of the Species making the top of the album charts with the “TFI Album” – (Number 1 in June 2015) Followed by the release of the “Strange World” single and the sold out 30 date UK tour of the same name..

The bands last album release was ‘Attack Of The Mutant 50ft Kebab’- their first new album for nine years. Lead singer Tommy Scott’s influence for the new songs stemmed from his infamous fascination with science and horror films, and he likens the album to a ‘Fifties B-Movie’ for the ears. Proud to note how Space have always stood out from the ‘normal,’ Tommy concedes that their last album has the usual signature Space quirkiness, with some extra ingredients added to the mix - he describes the songs as a mish-mash of SKA, Punk and the classic Space sound. “When we tour, we love playing the old stuff, but I always knew I wanted to record some new material. We know the fans like to hear the old classics from our multi-million selling albums ‘Spiders’ and ‘Tin Planet’, but we wanted to give them something extra.”

“The title track on the album is my favourite song from the record and is the story of how a fifty-foot kebab from a side street takeaway shop wreaks its revenge on the ailing high street. It’s a message about survival in a tongue-in-cheek way. The first single from the album is a track called ‘Fortune Teller’ - keeping up with the mystic vibe!”

Space have sold over 2 million albums worldwide with titles including “Spiders, “Tin Planet” “Suburban Rock and Roll” and “Attack of the Mutant 50ft Kebab” and also released 10 top 40 singles and host of other single releases to-date with titles including “Neighborhood” “Female of the Species”, “Me and You Vs. The World” “Avenging Angels” “Dark Clouds”, and “Begin Again”.

Support comes from Howlin Owls

Tickets are £15 adv, on sale now from seetickets, and in person from Planet Boutique, Esquires Bar and Mario’s Hair Design in Kempston

This is a 14+ ages show, under 16’s to be accompanied by an adult.