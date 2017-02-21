Precious treat for Harry Potter fans

A permanent expansion is to be added to the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Leavesden next month (March).

The Forbidden Forest may be strictly off limits to Hogwarts students, but from Friday, March 31, visitors to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour will be invited to defy Professor Dumbledore’s orders and follow the footsteps of Harry, Ron and Hermoine deep into the grounds of the forest.

Home to an abundance of creatures, the Forbidden Forest offers shelter and protection to Hippogriffs and Acromantula among many others. It is also well known to beloved half giant Hagrid in his role as Care of Magical Creatures professor. One of Rubeus Hagrid’s original costumes will be on display, lantern in hand, to welcome visitors through the Hogwarts Gates deep into the forest.

Filled with 19 trees, each with a diameter of over 12 feet, visitors will walk beneath the giant entwined roots on their journey and will even be able to control the weather using the same techniques created by filmmakers.

Designed and built by many of the crew members who worked on the hugely successful film series, entrance to the forest will be included in the studio tour ticket price.

Stuart Craig, production designer on all the Harry Potter films, said: “Over the course of the eight films, the Forbidden Forest has played a key role and I think it’s an exciting addition to the Studio Tour.”

The unique tour opened five years ago and offers visitors the ultimate chance to get up close to authentic sets, discover the magic behind spellbinding special effects and explore the behind the scenes secrets of the film series.

Tickets cannot be bought at the attraction and must be pre-booked at www.wbstudiotour.co.uk or by calling the Studio Tour Visitor Services Team on 0345 084 0900.